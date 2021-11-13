Deputy Lands Minister engages Russia firm on investing in Ghana’s bauxite industry

General News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of mining has engaged reputable Russian firm UC RUSAL on the prospect of investing in the Ghanaian bauxite industry.



George Mireku Duker on Friday, November 12, 2021 held a meeting with officials with the company who have indicated willingness to invest in the country’s bauxite sector.



The meeting, according to the Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency was to pave way for them to visit Ghana on December 6, 2021.



George Mireku Duker in a social media post, noted that the meeting was a fruitful one which gives him hope of the company investing in Ghana soon.



He disclosed that their arrival in the country could lead to the resurrection of the Volta Aluminum Company limited.



“Ghana Government is very determined to build robust integrated bauxite industry, their planned visit is likely to see VALCO being revamped.



“On behalf of Hon. Jinapor, I assured them of government’s commitment of creating enabling working environment for reputable investors in Ghana. As a country, we will continue to engage to have a win win situation for both investors and government,” parts of his post read.





UC RUSAL is a reputable Russian firm which is currently the second largest primary producer of Aluminum just behind China Hongqiao Group.



The firm runs operations along the value chain of mining, refinery solution, smelting and production of finished materials in the bauxite industry globally.