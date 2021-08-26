Deputy Lands Minister commends traditional rulers for supporting Green Ghana Project

General News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Forestry, Honorable Benito Owusu-Bio has acknowledged the pivotal role played by the chiefs and traditional rulers in the success of the government’s flagship Green Ghana Project.



Speaking at a durbar held in his honor at Hohoe in the Volta Region, Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio commended the chiefs for their support which he reckons proved decisive in getting Ghanaians to embrace the initiative.



According to him, the chiefs who wield so much respect and influence in their respective areas of rulership managed to convince their residents to welcome the initiative which seeks to protect Ghana’s forest cover.



Hon. Benito Owusu assured the chiefs, queen mothers and residents present at the durbar that the government of his Excellency the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not take for granted the support it derives from the chieftaincy institution and will continue to collaborate with them for the growth of the country.



“We were surprised to hear that a durbar was being held in our honor and for us to come here and meet the paramount chief and his elders show the important role our traditional rulers play in the protection of our environment. Our mission here is to thank the people and traditional authorities in Hohoe for the overwhelming reception towards the Green Ghana Project which the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo initiated with the support of our Minister, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor in helping Green Ghana and also to restore the vegetative cover of our country that has been depleting over the years”.



“We were informed that Hohoe was not left out and that on that day the chief and everyone here stood out to be counted. That shows that the people of Hohoe support every project that this government initiates and that is worth noting”.



“We also want to thank you for the massive support that you gave us during the election and that support has turned Hohoe to be number one in Volta Region,” he said.



Addressing the Minister and his entourage on behalf of the paramount chief of Hohoe, Togbe Adzofuwus IIII, the divisional chief of Gbi Atabu said that the Green Ghana initiative was timely as it will helped save the vegetation cover of the region which was eroding at an alarming rate. He expressed worry about the rate of erosion, de-siltation and other activities which pose huge threat to the forest cover and commended the government for acting in a timely manner to curb the situation.



The durbar preceded the inspection of trees planted by the Forest Plantation Development Fund.



The Deputy Minister was awed by the nursing of the seeds by the Forest plantation staff and expressed appreciation to them.



He remarked that they have demonstrated beyond an iota of doubt that they are ready to play their role in the progress of the country.



Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio said he was impressed with the progress and will return to Accra with the utmost satisfaction and confidence that the government’s afforestation initiative met the endorsement of the people of Hohoe.



The Deputy Minister was accompanied by the Technical Director of Forestry, Mr. Abu Juarm, the Chief Planning Officer, Mr. Joseph Osiakwah and the Administrator of Plantation Development Fund Board, Madam Alberta Essuman and some officers of the Ministry and the Forest Plantation Development Fund Board.







