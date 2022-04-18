Deputy Interior Minister supports 120 needy students in Gomoa Central

General News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: GNA

Deputy Interior Minister Naana Eyiah Quansah has presented school items to 120 needy but brilliant BECE graduates in the Gomoa Central constituency who have gained admission to various Senior High Schools (SHS).



The items included mattresses, chop boxes, metal trunks, gari, soap, sugar, tins of milk and sanitary pads meant for females among others.



The recipients made up of 48 females and 72 males, obtained grade aggregates between six and 12 and were placed in the category A, B and C SHS nationwide.



According to the MP, education played a major role in the building of a reliable and competent society, hence her annual contributions to assist parents in the area.



She said the government, under President Akufo-Addo had sunk millions of Ghana Cedis into its pro-poor flagship programmes of free SHS and TVET to enable all Ghanaian children gain access to quality education.



The MP said it was her greatest expectation for BECE graduates in the constituency to attain higher education so that they could become legislators, lawyers, accountants and other higher professionals to support the national development agenda.



Some parents whose wards received the items expressed gratitude to the MP for the kind gesture and also pledged to rally behind her in the future.