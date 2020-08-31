General News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Deputy Gender Minister inspects educational infrastructure

The facility is meant to improve academic environment in the area

Mrs. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North in the Ahafo Region at the weekend inspected work on the construction of some educational infrastructure in the constituency.



The facilities are being funded by the MP, who is also the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection to improve the academic environment and facilitate the growth of education in the area.



They comprise a-100 bed-capacity hostel for Yamfo College of Health, another 100 bed-capacity bed hostel for the Community Health Nursing Training School at Tanoso, a Kindergarten block at Susuanso, and a six-unit classroom block at Tanoso.



Others included 12 a seater toilet at Afrisipa, 10 unit classroom block at Koforidua, an Astroturf football pitch at Koforidua, and a separate durbar grounds at Terchire and Susuanho.



Accompanied by Mr. Kabana Owes Senyera, the Ahafo Regional Chairman of the NPP, and some party executives, Mrs. Prempeh also inspected on-going works on the Brick and Tiles Factory at Tanoso under the government’s flagship One-District-One Factory (1D1F) project.



The MP later told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that she was satisfied with the work done on the projects so far, and asked the contractors to speed up to ensure that the majority of the projects were completed by the close of the year.



She said she had funded the construction of 60 boreholes to improve access to potable drinking water in deprived communities and added that works on 40 additional boreholes were on-going, and most of them would be completed by the close of the year.



Highlighting some of the projects, Mrs. Prempeh said three Community-based Health Planning and Services Compounds (CHPS) had been constructed at Rubi, Adengo, and Gyaakye, while a male and female wards had also been constructed at the Bomaa Government Hospital.



Three more durbar grounds had been constructed at Duayaw-Nkwanta, Yamfo, and Susuanho, with five additional ones, on-going at Asukese, Bomaa, Bourkrukruwa, Dwenase, and Afrisipa.



Electricity had been extended to Bafokrom, Mankran, Sukuumu, Kootwe, Bisi, Subriso, and Krofrom in the Adrobaa Zone, Kwasoagya, Apesika, Nsuapem, Onwe, and Nkwantabisa in Bomaa Zone, Assen, Agona, Tano Ano, Mampongteng, Nkurakai, Atudrobesa, Asuade, and Rubi.



Mrs. Prempeh said she had provided 500 electric poles and 500 streetlight bulbs s to improve lighting systems at Duayaw-Nkwanta, Bomaa, Yamfo, Terchire, Adrobaa and Afrisipa, Susuanso, Tanoso and also distributed desktop computers and accessories to 15 basic schools in the constituency.



The MP further said she had donated hospital equipment worth GH¢30,000 to the Subonpang CHPS compound and the Bomaa Government Hospital as well as supported more than 2500 youth to gain employment at security services and social welfare.



Others were engaged at the Ghana Post, Local Government Service, Ghana Ambulance Service, Ghana Gas Company, while the majority of the youth were also engaged under the Planting for Food and Jobs, cocoa pollination, and the national afforestation programmes and Youth Employment Agency.





