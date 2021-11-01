Deputy Fisheries Minister swears in new executives of TUMASGHA

General News of Monday, 1 November 2021

The President of the Ghana Tuna Merchants Association (TUMASGHA) Janet Ampiah has promised to at all times seek the interest of members of the association and ensure that their membership of the association is worthwhile.



Janet Ampiah gave the assurance after she and nine others were sworn as executives of the Ghana Tuna Merchants Association of Ghana (TUMASGHA).



In her maiden speech as president of the association, Janet Ampiah gave a historical context to the formation of the association and disclosed the legal grounds on which the association stands.



She gave full assurance to the members that their welfare and interest will reign supreme in activities of the leadership.



Janet Ampiah catalogued some aims of the association and reiterated the resolve of the newly-sworn in executives not to renege on those promises.



“The Aim of the Association is to be a pacesetter in transforming the contemporary Tuna trade and further empowering businesses of members for business continuity.



“It is also our mission to enhance the lives of the members of the Association through the application of best business practices thereby presenting members with the opportunity to grow their individual business capacities, collectively.



“And our vision is to be the preferred industry player sharing expertise and delivering value on time to complement the individual efforts of members thereby creating a platform for growth and development.



“In addition, the association seeks to complement the work of the Tuna Merchants Association of Ghana (Tumasgha) in numbers and in high places on pertinent issues relating to the livelihood of the tuna merchants. Tumasgha’s strategy is to basically, improve the lives of all members and further create business avenues for traders.



“Before I conclude, let me use this opportunity to state emphatically that Tumasgha has come to stay, and it is never in our interest to be an impediment to any entity or individual within this industry, either foreign or local as being peddled by some people, she said.



Moses Anim, the Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture who supervised the taking of oaths, said that government is pleased that tuna merchant in the country have formed a united front to champions their cause.



He intimated that government will continue to work with them to ensure that development of the industry and create employment.



He commended the traders and assured that their contribution to the economy is not lost out on government.









He urged the members to eschew any form attitude that will derail the success of the association and commit themselves to initiative and policies that will be recommended by the executives.



To the executives, he admonished them to make transparency and accountability hallmark of their administration and open their doors to all members.



The President of the Ghana Tuna Association said his outfit will continue to provide quintessential support to TUMASGHA.



The President of the Tema Traditional Council who graced the event applauded the association and said that the traditional authorities will avail themselves for support whenever necessary.



The event also served as the official launch of TUMASGHA.