Deputy Energy Minister delivers keynote address at IMANI-GIZ Dialogue Series

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: Anthony Mensah, Contributor

The Deputy Energy Minister, Lawyer Andrew Egyapa Mercer and also the Member of Parliament for Sekondi today delivered the keynote address on behalf of the Honourable Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, at the IMANI-GIZ reform dialogue series roundtable conference held at Alisa Hotel in Accra.



The conference brought together key stakeholders from civil society organisations, academics, energy consumer industries as well as agencies within the energy sector.



The dialogue series was themed; "Access to affordable energy to support economic growth and job creation in Ghana".



The expert deliberated on the collective goal of enhancing the availability, affordability and sustainability of energy in Ghana.



Respective views expressed and recommendations made by participants fed into the much needed national dialogue and public engagement which the Minister for Energy welcomes in the discharge of his mandate.