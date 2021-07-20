Deputy Defence Minister supports Atwima Kwanwoma Police with motorbikes

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Kofi Amankwa-Manu, Deputy Minister for Defence, has presented 10 motorbikes to the Atwima Kwanwoma Police Command in the Ashanti region to help ease transportation difficulties.



The donation, the Deputy Minister said, was meant to support the police stations in the district to enhance the surveillance and policing activities of personnel.



The beneficiary police stations were Trede, Ampabame No. 1, Brofoyedu, Ahenema Kokoben, Ampetia, Afasebon, Twedie, Foase, Hwediem and Kyekyewere.



Mr Amankwa-Manu, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima Kwanwoma constituency, handed over the motorbikes at a ceremony at Brofoyedu in the Atwima Kwanwoma district.



He said the partnership between the police and the communities in the constituency was not only harmonious but also beneficial in ensuring peace, law and order.



The Deputy Minister advised the police to ensure the bikes were well maintained to prolong their lifespan and also urged them to work hard to ensure peace and harmony in the constituency.



He called on individuals and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to support the police in the discharge of their duties.



Mr Amankwa-Manu warned criminals and lawbreakers to desist from their activities since the law would deal with them when they were caught.



Superintendent Albert Odei Quansah, Atwima Kwanwoma District Police Commander, who received the items, expressed appreciation to the Deputy Minister for the kind gesture.



He said the police was ever ready to fight crime, adding that it would require the support of all well-meaning Ghanaians to complement the government’s efforts to retool the police service.



Superintendent Quansah said the donation had come at the right time and it would go a long way to augment operations of the police in the area.