Deputy Chief of Staff rewards first Dagbon female PhD graduate in Applied Statistics

General News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The first female from Dagbon to bag a PhD in Applied Statistics, Dr. Mumuni Napari Hanifatu continues to receive plaudits from prominent persons from the Northern Region.



Ghana’s Deputy Chief of Staff Hon Alhaji Aliu Fawaz is the latest to have lauded her for making the region proud after years of study.



He revealed that Dr. Mumuni Napari Hanifatu undertook the studies through a GETFund scholarship and presented to her a MacBook laptop to assist her in her work.



“I received in my office today, Dr. Mumuni Napari Hanifatu, a recent PhD graduate in Applied Statistics. Dr. Napari is one of the young ladies from Tamale who took the courageous step to undertake a science program to this high level and deserves our commendation and encouragement. We had a good conversation on STEM education in Ghana, and how to encourage girls to study the sciences. I was, particularly, happy to hear from her that her PhD program was fully funded through the GETFund Scholarship Scheme.



"Hopefully, her achievement will encourage and spur others to follow her example. I presented her with a MacBook laptop to assist her in her work. May we continue to get more of her kind from our beautiful city, Tamale and Ghana as a whole,” he disclosed.