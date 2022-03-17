Deploy only deserving serving soldiers - Bombande to Military High Command

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Respected Peacebuilding Practitioner and former Executive Director of the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) Emmanuel Bombande has called on the Military High Command to deploy only serving members of the military with the requisite training to Bawku so as to avoid the situation where the military becomes a part of those committing atrocities instead of keeping the peace.



Mr Bombande, who has worked internationally as a peace mediator, made the call following news of the clash between some soldiers and civilians in Bawku following a renewed conflict there. The clash has left three soldiers shot and several civilians injured.



“These stories coming out of Bawku where our Armed Forces is contributing to atrocities by shooting and killing civilians is utterly disturbing. Our Military is trained to uphold international standards of Peacekeeping with Human Rights approaches at the core.



They understand very well that in any Peacekeeping mandate, the primary of their interventions integral to their mandates is the protection of Civilian lives. They cannot adhere to these Peacekeeping principles elsewhere in other countries and do the opposite at home in Ghana.



The Military high command may want to consider personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces, likewise the IGP for the Police to deploy to Bawku, only serving personnel with the requisite training,” Mr Bombande recommended.



Mr Bombande slammed persons exploiting the ethnic differences, stressing that those keeping the peace must understand the nature and dynamics of the violence in Bawku so as to bring lasting peace to the area.



“Again, it must be emphasised that for those exploiting ethnic cleavages in the inter-communal violence in Bawku, Peacekeeping must understand at first hand, the nature and dynamics of the violence.



When Peacekeeping does not protect all the people but instead contributes to Military killing civilians, it could create the grounds for radicalisation and violent extremism. This is further exacerbated by Bawku sharing borders with two countries where terrorism continues to come too close to the shores of Ghana,” he noted.



Meanwhile, calm has been restored to Bawku following the clash. Military personnel injured as a result have been airlifted to Accra for medical attention.