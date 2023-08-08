Deplorable roads have left motorists with headaches in Ningo-Prampram – Sam George

General News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George has said that the deplorable and horrible state of the roads in his constituency has left motorists with headaches.



According to him, the construction of roads in the Ningo-Prampram constituency has stalled primarily because of a lack of funds from the government to contractors.



Speaking in an interview with Joynews on the AM Show, on August 8, 2023, the MP for Ningo-Prampram lamented the bad state of roads in his constituency and vented his frustration at the government for the stalled roads.



“It starts from the Tema Motorway all the way to Central University. That road has been stalled now for almost six months because the government has defaulted in servicing its loan facilities. And so even though the money is available because the government is not servicing its external creditors, there's a UK backlash bank facility for that road.



“That project has stalled and it's left motorists with all kinds of headaches. Then you've got the Fiona Dowenya Road, which is a nightmare. And that road has been there for, God knows, over 22 years in a horrible state. look, it's just a bare fact that the government feels that, well, Ningo-Prampram is Sam George, and why should we fix the road?” he fumed.



Samuel Nartey George added that the government should bow its head in shame for the horrible nature of roads in his constituency and release funds to contractors to complete the stalled projects in the Ningo-Prampram constituency.



“I think that the government should just bow its heads in shame. Bear in mind that the president did get some 19,000 20,000 votes in the Ningo-Prampram constituency. So if he [President Akufo Addo] thinks that depriving the people of Ningo-Prampram is punishment for voting for Sam George, he's cutting his nose to spite his face. But I'm confident that we would eventually see some contract awards given for the construction So, I mean, our problem is largely roads, roads with the rains happening.



“Some of the roads have become death traps, several portholes and everybody's asking the MP to do it. The MP doesn't have any funds for road construction. And so those are real challenges that my people are facing. I think it's a major problem, but it's just a failure of this government, I mean, a reckless government that's just depleted the resources and it's very vindictive because Sam George is not their biggest fan,” he added.







