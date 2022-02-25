Depending on E-Levy for 2022 activities an indication of govt’s incompetence – Murtala Mohammed

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Tamale Central Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has described the government as incompetent for anchoring all its 2022 activities on the passing of the e-levy.



Communication Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have insisted that if the e-levy is not passed, administering the country will be a difficulty.



Kusi Boafo who is the Chief Executive Officer for the Public Sector Reforms in an interview indicated that if Ghanaians want Free SHS and other government projects and programmes to continue there will be the need for e-levy to be accepted.



Okyere Baafi who is a Deputy Minister in a video that went viral on social media told his constituents that the government cannot go to International Monetary Fund (IMF) for funding because it will mean cancelling Free SHS.



Reacting to these positions expressed, Murtala Mohammed who represents the people of Tamale Central in Parliament said it’s a worry that the government has anchored all its activities on the passing of e-levy.



He could not fathom why a Government will not also focus on other income-generating avenues but bank all its hopes on the passing of e-levy when it is aware of the fact that they do not have the numbers.



“God is speaking to them but they have strong ears they don’t want to listen. This argument of whatever we do is e-levy. This tells you how incompetent this government is. So it means that from the beginning of the year every plan of this government was anchored on e-levy. What smart politicians and government do is that they will have taken into consideration the numbers they have in Parliament,” he said on Joy News.