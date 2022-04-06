Depend on God for success, not your abilities—Rev Kwadwo Bempah

Religion of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: GNA

Reverend Dr Kwadwo Boateng Bempah of the Holy Hill Assemblies of God Church has urged Christians to entrust their lives entirely to God for success and not solely depend on their abilities.



He said human knowledge was limited in its ability to grant lasting success, but complete dependence on God made all things possible.



Rev Bempah gave the advice whilst delivering a sermon titled, “Walking in God’s Power.”



He quoted from 1 Corinthians 2:4-5 saying, “My message and my preaching were not with wise and persuasive words, but with a demonstration of the Spirit’s power, so that your faith might not rest on human wisdom, but on God’s power.”



The Man of God said most often, unfavourable circumstances created room for one to doubt God and advised that believers should not allow themselves to be influenced by such happenings.



“God's power is supernatural and transcends the laws of nature and human knowledge. Everything He says is true and there is nothing He cannot do. Your success is dependent on the God factor. Let your faith be in the power of God and not in human strategies.”



Rev Bempah noted that the world was full of wickedness, however, that should be the more reason humans must fully entrust their lives to God.



He said if Christians walked in sync with God’s Spirit, they would become sensitive to His move and not be in oblivion regarding His will for their lives.



“It takes walking in the power of God to survive in this wicked world. No matter how good your intentions are, people do not really care. Let your faith get to the point where it depends only on God. At that stage, nothing will fail in your life,” he said.