Denmark PM calls on Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Prime Minister of Denmark, Ms. Mette Frederiksen, on Wednesday, 24th November 2021, paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House to commence her two-day official visit to Ghana.



Her visit to Ghana forms part of the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Denmark and Ghana.



The Danish Prime Minister and Nana Akufo-Addo discussed issues of mutual interest between both countries.



The Prime Minister is accompanied by the opposition leader from the Liberal Party of Denmark, Mr. Jakob Ellemann-Jensen.



She is expected to visit Tema to get an update on the city cooperation on urban water between Tema and Aarhus in Denmark, Danish support for Ghana’s COVID-19 response implemented by UNICEF, and the commercial activities in the water sector.



Also in Tema, she will make a stop at the Tema Port, Terminal 3, a joint venture by Danish APM Terminals, French Bolloré, and THE Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.



She will also inspect the frigate Esbern Snare, a ship that has been deployed to the Gulf of Guinea until April 2022 to fight piracy.