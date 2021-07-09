Demoting Wa soldiers commendable, but not sufficient enough – Rashid Pelpuo

General News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Member of Parliament for Wa Central, has stated that demoting the military was the right decision but not punitive enough because their act was a breach of professional conduct.



His comments come on the back of the recent development of military brutalities and the possible disciplinary actions against them.



Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM closely monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr. Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo said even though these military officers are being punished the punishment is not enough because others who committed the same crime in past were let off the hook and this punishment is not sufficient to deter others from doing same in the future.



“I do appreciate the fact that the military has taken some steps. Only that I hoped that these men would have been made to face the law. They committed illegality by infringing on people’s rights, they thus need to suffer the consequences of their actions. No one is above the law,” he said.



He recommended that offenders should be made to face legal action.



“The sanctions given them are not harsh enough. If they only get to be demoted, these actions will be repeated, because after all the punishment will be light,” added.



However, the Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul on the floor of parliament on Thursday, July 8, 2021, said three of the soldiers who were found guilty of the brutality in Wa have been demoted.



“Eight other soldiers who were identified have been charged, tried, and awarded 30 days each in detention by the disciplinary board of the Ghana Armed Forces. The Staff Sergeant has been reduced to Corporal rank, a Corporal has been reduced to Private rank, and the Sentry on duty who was a Lance Corporal has been reduced to a Private,” he said.



Background



On Thursday, July 1, 2021, a video showing armed soldiers beating some residents of Wa on the street went viral.



According to eyewitnesses, the soldiers claimed they were searching for their stolen mobile phone and that resulted in the brutality.



