Demonstrations won’t free Oliver Barker-Vormawor – Avraham Ben Moshe

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Founder of Common Sense Family, Avraham Ben Moshe, has said that no amount of demonstrations would set #FixTheCountry convenor, Oliver Barker-Vormawor free.



According to him, it is the law that would set Oliver free and not protests from members of #FixTheCountry Movement.



He however noted that it is good that members of the movement usually mass up to show support for Oliver in his difficult times.



“It is not demonstrations that would set Oliver free, it is the law so let’s keep our eyes open and hope that the law works”, he said in Twi on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show on Tuesday, March 15.



He added that “For me I don’t talk about Oliver and it is not my presence at the police station that would cause his release. Oliver is a lawyer and he knows the law…”



Avraham Ben Moshe indicated that Mr. Barker-Vormawor, who is facing a treason felony charge in court, knows what he is doing and is probably using himself as a scapegoat to test the system for the greater good.



Speaking further, he urged supporters of #FixTheCountry Movement not to attack the police since the police are only keeping Oliver Barker-Vormawor safe.



“The police is the mediator between us and the government and so if something happens and the police picks you up it is not because they hate Oliver. However, they arrested Oliver to protect him so that no one would touch him.”



In his view, they are only keeping him so that the law would take its cause and afterwards if he is not guilty, he will be set free but if it turns otherwise then he would be jailed.



The CSF leader further questioned that how many of those typing and posting on social media that “we are with you Oliver”, “free Oliver now”, have called his wife to ask of their welfare.



He concluded that people should be civil and measured in their comments to avoid trouble.