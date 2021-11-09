Demonstrations are not picnics – Afriyie Ankrah to Police on Sosu’s arrest

General News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has said the Police did not act properly in their attempt to arrest Madina Member of Parliament Francis-Xavier Sosu.



In his view, there is no need to arrest Sosu for partaking in the demonstration because it is normal for protests to bring about inconveniences.



He told TV3’s Evelyn Tengmaa in an interview that “The Police were irresponsible, they were negligent in their duties when the people were burring the tyres where were they? In any case when you do a demonstration is it a pick nick? A demonstration brings inconvenience.”



Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has told the court in a written letter that the Sosu is out of the country on parliamentary duties.



This was on Monday November 8 when the case involving Sosu was called.



After proceedings the Madina Constituency Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abdul Razak told journalists that “The court made it clear to the lawyers that they received a letter from the speaker of parliament that the honorable member of Parliament is on parliamentary duty outside the country and he has been sent by the speaker and I think he is has been sent together with other ranking members .



The case was adjourned to November 16 by the Kaneshie District Court in Accra.



The Police had officially charged him for causing damage to public property.



The Director General, Public Affairs Directorate of the Police Service, ACP Kwasi Ofori, said on Wednesday November 3 that he had been duly served and was expected to appear in court.



“The Police has obtained a criminal summons and has been duly served for him to appear in court on November 8…as we enumerated the charges includes obstructing the highway, causing damage to public property,” he said.



The National Democratic Congress MP had led some of his constituents to embark on a demonstration against deplorable roads in his constituency.



The demonstration started peacefully at Danfa around 6:00am but later saw demonstrators burning tyres and mounting roadblocks on the Ayi Mensah-Danfa Road.



Sosu has however denied saying “That any allegation of the Police about my involvement in unlawful blockade of road and destruction of public property is false and an afterthought carefully manufactured by the police to shift attention of the people of Ghana from the key issues of bad roads raised by our protest and demonstration.”



