Demonstrate selflessness, Christians urged

Religion of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: GNA

Pastor Francis Fosu Frimpong, the Head Pastor of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Tamale Technical University Assembly, has expressed the need for Christians to demonstrate selflessness in all endeavours.



He said they should exhibit love, forgiveness, faithfulness and togetherness to draw many into the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.



Pastor Frimpong was addressing members of the Prayer Theatre Ministry in Tamale as a guest speaker at the weekend.



He said even though the four lepers in the Bible were rejected by their own people, they never retaliated with evil and bemoaned the culture of greed and selfishness in the Church, adding: "Christians are supposed to be each other's keeper, no matter our ideological differences."



"It is when we are able to love ourselves that we can effectively extend that same love to the unbelieving world," he said, and prayed against the spirit of greed and self-centredness amongst Christians.



He called on citizens to prioritise sacrificing time and resources for the common interest of the Church and the country.