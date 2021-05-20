Demonstrate professionalism and fairness to win public confidence – IGP tells police personnel

General News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has charged personnel of the Ghana Police Service to demonstrate professionalism in the discharge of their duties to win public confidence.



He disclosed that it is only when they exhibit fairness, transparency, honesty, respect for the civil liberties and human rights of people they can win the hearts of the citizenry who would agree to work hand-on-hand.



“It needs to be emphasized that the police can only receive the needed support and cooperation from the public when it consistently demonstrates professionalism, fairness, transparency, honesty, respect for the civil liberties and human rights of people, remain accountable and avoid corrupt practices at all times”, he said in a speech read on his behalf by the Director-General of Police Welfare Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah at refurbished Odorkor Divisional Police Headquarters and the newly constructed office for the District Criminal Investigation Department(CID).



He underscored the significance of cooperation between the police and citizenry taking into account the nature in which crime is revolving and getting complex.



“Effective policing on contemporary crime prevention strategies remains a collective responsibility of the Police and the public it serves. The police can only be effective when it receives the needed support and cooperation from the public. Without credible information from the public, the police will be rendered redundant and ineffective”, he noted



He added “they continue to be perpetrated by a network of well-resourced and influential organized criminal groups who in most cases cause substantial damage to life and property. Crimes such as Terrorism, Robbery, Kidnapping, Money Laundering, Narcotics trading, Human Trafficking, Piracy, Abduction and Murders, most often than not, are perpetrated not only in the country but also beyond the borders of a country.



Without the necessary support of the public, the Police alone cannot fight these organized crimes. I therefore urge you to continuously support the Police to maintain law and order for public safety, bearing in mind that effective crime prevention thrives on a sense of shared responsibility between Police and the public”