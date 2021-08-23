Demolition of Hong-Kong building at Makola expected to last for days

General News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

The demolition of the Hong-Kong building at the Makola the Accra Central Business District, which was gutted by fire is expected to last for some few days, the authorities have said.



The exercise, which started at exactly 1200 hours on Sunday, is still ongoing as at the time the GNA left the scene around 1715 hours.



Mr Gilbert Ankrah, the Head of Public Affairs, Accra Metropolitan Assembly, speaking with the Ghana News Agency, said the personnel would be working throughout the night with the aid of powerful lights to ensure they finish on time.



"As it stands now, I am not sure if the military would be able to finish everything today," he stated.



He said the exercise could take more than a day because after the demolition the debris would be moved in order not to pose a danger to customers.



"I would not be able to know how long the exercise would take but it would surely take some time," he stated.



Mr Ankrah noted that the building was private property so, after the demolition and clearing, the place would be handed over to the person for redevelopment.



He disclosed that until the demolition and clearing were done the road would not be opened to traffic.



"Should the GAF be unable to complete the demolition today, the road will not be opened to traffic but we are hoping that the military would finish pulling down the building today to enable people to continue with their business," he stated.



The demolition exercise is being carried out by the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), with the assistance of the AMA task force, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Police and NADMO.



Mr Ankrah said the informal sector played an important role in the development of the economy and that they acknowledged their contribution to the economy of the city.



He urged shop-owners around the enclave to exercise patience with the Assembly and cooperate with them in whatever activities they undertake to ensure things run successfully.



The exercise follows the recommendation of the technical team, which investigated the July 5 Fire, that the building was weak and its integrity compromised.



The three-storey building will be pulled down as recommended by a committee tasked by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to investigate the fire incident.



The three-storey building was gutted by fire on Monday, July 5 2021, destroying 122 wholesale and retail shops.



The shops deal in various kinds of wares such as beads, cosmetics, makeup products, wigs, fabrics among others.