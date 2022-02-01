Democratically elected African leaders more tyrannical than coup-makers – Security analyst

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

ECOWAS, AU mete out sanctions against Burkina Faso over coup



Constitution restored, coup leader decalred interim president in Burkina Faso



Countries must consolidate their democracies, Security Analyst advocates



Security analyst and Executive Director of Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, Adib Saani, has stated that some African leaders who are democratically elected are more dictatorial than coup-makers.



This, he says, is as a result of some tendencies exhibited by these leaders when they assume the reins of governance.



In an opinion on recent coup d’états in the sub-region, Mr. Adib Saani observed that in certain African countries, the leaders hide under the cover of "democratically elected" to engage in despotic acts such as the manipulation of constitutions to extend their rule.



His comment comes on the back of the recent wave of coup d’états in the sub-region region – the latest being a military takeover in Burkina Faso where coup leader Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba ousted President Christian Kabore.



“There are some African leaders who hide under the cover of "democratically elected" to engage in despotic acts such the manipulation of constitutions to extend their rule. Some engage in electoral district gerrymandering to give them an urge over their political opponents whilst others use the cover of COVID 19 to silence opposition groups. They use all sorts of questionable tactics such as intimidation, unlawful imprisonment, physical violence, or even assassination to hold on to power.



“According to the world population review, as of 2020, there are 52 nations with a dictator or authoritarian regime ruling the country with 22 in Africa. Interestingly, many of these dictators claim to be elected by the people even if turn out is 20%, and boycott by other parties,” he said.



Mr. Adib Saani believes that aside from these factors, another that could serve as a fertile ground for a coup is the inability of governments to improve the quality of life of citizens as well as the failure of countries to consolidate their democracies.



He indicated that failure to address these challenges will lead to the rise in military takeovers if not nipped in the bud.



“We can only expect more coups and instability in countries that have failed to consolidate their democracies and have equally failed to improve the quality of life of their people. Governments that also pass regressive laws and policies without caring about their unpopularity might also be creating disenchantment and anger amongst the people. Omar Al Bashir was kicked out in a popular uprising because bread prices shot up. It takes just a slight trigger for hell to break loose,” he emphasized



Read Below The Full Statement of Adib Saani



Many democratically elected African leaders more tyrannical than coup makers



There are some African leaders who hide under the cover of "democratically elected" to engage in despotic acts such as the manipulation of constitutions to extend their rule.



Some engage in electoral district gerrymandering to give them an urge over their political opponents whilst others use the cover of COVID 19 to silence opposition groups. They use all sorts of questionable tactics such as intimidation, unlawful imprisonment, physical violence, or even assassination to hold on to power.



According to the world population review, as of 2020, there are 52 nations with a dictator or authoritarian regime ruling the country with 22 in Africa. Interestingly, many of these dictators claim to be elected by the people even if turnout is 20%, and boycott by other parties.



Consequently, we can only expect more coups and instability in countries that have failed to consolidate their democracies and have equally failed to improve the quality of life of their people.



Governments that also pass regressive laws and policies without caring about their unpopularity might also be creating disenchantment and anger amongst the people.



Omar Al Bashir was kicked out in a popular uprising because bread prices shot up. It takes just a slight trigger for hell to break loose.