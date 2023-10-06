Democratic Akufo-Addo understood my showdown comment – Ken Agyapong

General News of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Ken Agyapong has stated that President Akufo-Addo is a democrat.



According to him, despite the different misunderstanding of his showdown comment, President Akufo-Addo understood it better.



“I met the President a few weeks ago and we had a good conversation. President Akufo-Addo is a democrat and understood my showdown comment,” he stated on Starr Chat on Thursday October.



He however lamented that Members of Parliament he supported financially and campaigned for during the 2020 Parliamentary elections but have turned against him and are supporting Vice President Bawumia in the party’s upcoming November 4, Presidential primary.



Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu publicly declared that an overwhelming majority of NPP MPs have declared their support for flagbearer hopeful, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



The Suame Member of Parliament speaking in an interview disclosed that out of the party’s 137 MPs, at least 122 are in support of Vice President Bawumia.



Ken Agyapong who’s also the Assin Central MP, said he’s very disappointed at the MPs who have shown so much ingratitude to him.



“…My wife keeps telling me try and control the rage, I am very bitter. If I had not contested, I wouldn’t have known my enemies. These MPs, the help that I have given them and some of them they come and their excuse is that if I support you… and it is true.



"One MP declared that he was going to support me and they threatened him that your market at Akim Oda they are not going to do it.



"That is how bad the situation is, they have threatened a lot of MPs that if you don’t follow one person, they are going to bring another person to contest you, and all of them are afraid," he added.