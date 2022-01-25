Democracy is not just a determinant of politicians – Bagbin

Politics of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Parliament sits today



Bagbin quotes Akufo-Addo’s citizens not spectators to make point



Everyone has a role to play in ensuring democracy – Bagbin



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has said everyone has distinct roles to play to ensure good governance and democracy is achieved.



Speaking to the house on the first day of resumption after parliament’s recess, Bagbin noted that democracy is a collective responsibility and not just that of politicians and government officials.



“It is crucial for Ghanaians to know that democracy is not a determinant of just politicians and officials in government but a collective product of the leadership of political, social, private and academia in corporation with the people.



According to him, “this is how democratic societies are created”, where everyone has a role to play in ensuring that, there is a democratic rule.



He further cited President Akufo-Addo’s famous ‘be citizens and not spectators’ comments to emphasize the need for all, including his colleague parliamentarians, to take up the mandate of involving themselves in the process of good governance and playing their respective roles.



“And I am happy that the call of his excellency the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that we should not just be spectators but citizens.” “Is that right?” He quizzed “and that must be taken seriously,” he added.