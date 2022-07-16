Democracy hasn't helped Ghana - Nunoo-Mensah

General News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nunoo-Mensah laments flooding situation in the country



Nunoo-Mensah berates current crop of politicians who amass wealth from the state



Nunoo-Mensah claims politicians do not have Ghana at heart



Former Chief of Defense Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier-General (Rtd.) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, has observed that the democratic governance system hasn't helped Ghana.



In an interview with Accra-based Joy News earlier this week, the retired military officer lamented the flooding situation in the capital and other parts of the country.



According to him, the has not been a demonstration of leadership in resolving the challenge adding that a growth in population has also contributed to the menace lamenting the role that ordinary people played in creating conditions that bring about floods.



Nunoo-Mensah said the country was not focusing on addressing the social needs of its citizens but rather its leaders were focusing on amassing wealth from the state.



“They [politicians] are not people who were born leaders. That is the problem we have. We don’t have leaders. We have Ghanaians like you and me who see an opportunity to go and make money in Parliament…get a Land Cruiser or something. We don’t have leaders. [What we have] are politicians who see a chance to make money, they get and make money,” he said



“People come into politics in Ghana to make money, they don’t come to lead,” he added.



To this end, Nunoo-Mensah concluded that both politics and democracy have not been of help to the country even post-military regime era that ushered in the 4th Republic.



“Politics hasn’t helped Ghana at all. In fact, I was quoting Paul Kagame in Rwanda [who rose to power after the genocide but has transformed the country]. They say he is a dictator. Dictator and he will build Rwanda and he won’t steal money, who cares?



“It [democracy] hasn’t helped us a bit. Look at where we are, what do we have to show for it [democracy]? Acheampong, we shot him at Teshie range. When I say ‘we’, we executed him. He built this place here. Today the property here cost GH₵2.50p to buy [in my days]. I built this myself for a pittance. But democracy was supposed to enhance our lives. It was supposed to provide the needs of society. Go to Makola, there are no toilets even there and we are saying we are democratic,” he lamented.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







DS/SARA