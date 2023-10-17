Demo against govt needless; it doesn’t achieve results – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Founder and Leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) Christian Kwabena Andrew aka Osofo Kyiri Abosom has disclosed that he’s not a fan of demonstrations.



There have been series of demonstrations in the past few months including the #OccupyJulorbi House, #OccupyBoG demo by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other pressure groups such as Arise Ghana to express the citizenry’s displeasure over the harsh economic conditions in the country.



But speaking in an interview on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Monday, Osofo Kyiri Abosom said such demonstrations have never yielded any positive returns.



“I’m not enthused about demonstrations, I’m just not a fan of demonstrations. I don’t support demonstrations because since time immemorial nothing good has come out of demonstrations. Even when you submit petitions at the end of the demonstration, the authorities fail to act on your demands or concerns. Even when you sit with the person in authority to express your concerns, nothing is done how much more you just hitting the streets. At the end of the day, you don’t get anything from embarking on demonstrations.”



“Those who took part in the Kume Preko demonstration organized by Akufo-Addo and co who got attacked and died, after Akufo Addo became President has he gone to visit the families of the affected persons? It was needless for the Minority in Parliament to go on a demonstration against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana. Why did they not rather work on impeaching the President that would have been better than hitting the streets. After such protests, the MPs go back to parliament to approve loans and their benefits. If they want to make noise for us to see them, they get the youth to follow them on the streets, me, I don’t support that idea. After the recent series of demonstration have, we seen any changes,” Osofo Kyiri Abosom who is also the founder of Life Assembly Worship Center asked?