Demo against UTAG strike postponed, organisers allege police intimidation

Demonstration postponed to February, 10 2022, CCUS



Police gave short notice of change of routes, CCUS



Police claim students' demonstration poses national security threat



The leadership of the Coalition of Concerned University Students (CCUS), have said they have decided to postpone their planned demonstration due to intimidation by the Ghana Police service.



According to the students, the government, through the police has decided to frustrate their intended demonstration.



A press statement shared by the CCUS said the police at the last minute decided to change the approved route for the demonstration with reason that protests on the roads pose a security threat.



“It was disclosed to leadership that the approved routes for the demonstration, after thorough deliberations by the command, may have to be changed on grounds that the public stands to be inconvenienced by the use of the road leading from Okponglo to the Jubilee House. Moreover, it is regarded as a national security threat to the nation.



“This sudden directive comes after an earlier police approval of the same route on the 7th of February 2022 at the Greater Accra Regional Police Command. It further indicated that refusal to comply with the directive, will compel the Police to arrest all demonstrators and conveners who will make an appearance,” the statement said.



The coalition, further stated that it considers the position of the police an attempt to prevent the students from demonstrating.



They also believe that changing the converging point and routes for the demonstration on such short notice will make the demonstration ineffective and therefore the need to postpone the demonstration to Thursday, February 10, 2022.



