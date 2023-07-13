Demand prompt probe into 'treasonous' leaked audio – Peace Watch to Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana has asked President Akufo-Addo to deal with the leaked tape in which a senior police officer was heard claiming that the current IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, should be fired because he would foil a plot to rig the 2024 general elections.



Nyonkopa Daniels claimed that the officer’s words were treasonous and that the officer should be detained and prosecuted.



Any genuine country, in her opinion, would have taken swift action against the aforementioned officer.



She stated on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline that the statements in the audio might damage the country’s peace, security, and stability.



“This man must be arrested.” If a police officer of this level can make such dangerous remarks, it demonstrates how cautious we must be as a people. As journalists, you should be interested in this topic. You do not have to relax. This demonstrates that if a journalist becomes aware of a situation like this, he or she could be killed. This leaked tape has revealed how horrible and evil this top officer is.”



I reiterate this is treason against Ghanaians. I want President Akufo-Addo to form a committee to look into the incident. The IGP is unable to investigate this problem because it involves him. That is why I have asked the president to handle the situation as soon as possible.”