Demand for certificates before engaging engineers – IET

General News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Institution of Engineering and Technology Ghana (IET) has advised the general public, institutions and government agencies to desist from entering into any form of agreement with anybody who purports to be an engineer without registering with the institute.



IET indicates that, this will ensure enhanced supervision and do away with substandard works done by self-acclaimed engineers.



Speaking at the induction ceremony of 43 new members of the Institution of Engineering and Technology Ghana, at the University of Mines and Technology in Tarkwa, Engr. Dr. Ebenezer Ankomah Gyamera lamented on the need for engineers to put service before profit to help minimize shoddy works done by some engineers.



He further indicated that, under the current technological advancement adopted in the engineering field, coupled with the desire for quality of service by the ordinary consumer, its application does not compliment the short term life-span of roads being constructed, collapsing of buildings, electrical challenges in buildings which results in fire outbreaks among others. Engr. Dr. Gyamera said, these challenges are as a result of poor supervision and therefore, charged all Chief Executive Officers, directors and company heads, to ensure that their engineers have the required accreditation from the Institute of Engineering and Technology, Ghana, to enable them get value for their monies.



On his part, the national executive secretary of the institute, Engr. Seth Ayew, admonished the new inductees to maintain the high standards required of them in their practice by the institute. He took them through some key areas the institute has outlined which required their attention in their service delivery and assured them of the support of the institute through research, advice, availability of logistics and efficient and effective supervision.



The immediate past President of the institute, Engr. Eric Atta-Sono, charged all members to take their roles as engineers in its highest esteem, pay their dues regularly and support the activities of the Institute of Engineering and Technology in ensuring quality of service by its members to the development of our country.