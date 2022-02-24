Demand accountability for COVID funds when gov’t seeks to convince you on e-levy – Sulemana Braimah

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Executive Director for the Media Foundation of West Africa (MFWA) Sulemana Braimah has asked the people of Ghana to ask the government to account for the monies spent on COVID-19.



According to him, before the people of Ghana agree to be convinced on e-levy, there is the need for the government to account for monies spent in the wake of COVID-19.



“When they seek to convince you about E-Levy, tell them to account for the Millions of COVID-19 Funds first.”



Parliament this week dismissed a motion that had earlier been admitted by the Speaker of Parliament for the investigation into monies spent on COVID-19.



The move has been condemned by the Speaker of Parliament who believes it’s an affront on his authority if the Minority Speaker will always dismiss motions he has admitted.



The Speaker of Parliament also complained bitterly about the eighth Parliament indicating that they do not understand why they were voted by their constituents.