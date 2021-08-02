Delta variant taken over local transmission in Ghana – Awandare

Health News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Professor Gordon Awandare, the Director of West African Center for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP), has stated that the current COVID-19 data in Ghana shows that the delta variant has taken over local transmission in Ghana.



He described this as an inevitable development that has occurred.



Ghana’s active Covid cases stand at 5,524. The total cases recorded is 104,330 with the death rate standing at 836



The recoveries stand at 97,970.



In a tweet, Professor Awandare said “Our data now suggest the inevitable has occurred, delta variant has taken over local transmission in Ghana.



“Remarkably, it appears the alpha variant was already being replaced by B.1.1.318 before delta arrived. Will be interesting to see how B.1.1.318 fares with delta.”



