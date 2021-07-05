Delta variant of coronavirus: 89 out of 135 infected Achimota students recover

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that 89 out of the 135 students of Achimota school who tested positive for the deadly Delta variant of the coronavirus have recovered,.



Between the 14th and 16th June 2021, 3 students were presented to the Achimota School Sickbay with influenza-like symptoms, a statement said on Sunday July 4.



All 3 were investigated for COVID-19 in line with laid down protocols.



They tested positive prompting the activation of the Public Health Emergency Rapid Response Teams (PHERRT) of the Greater Accra Region and the Okaikoi North Municipal of the GHS.



All 3 students were isolated following existing protocols •Other symptomatic students and contacts were identified, listed and also tested for COVID-19. All contacts placed in mandatory quarantine on campus.



The statement added “As of the 3rd July 2021, 843 students and staff had been sampled. 348 boarding students, 459 are day students, 36 teaching and non-teaching staff tested. Results available for 550 samples, total positive 135 ,pending results- 293 (samples collected on the 3rd July for day students)



“All 135 cases at the time of diagnosis were either asymptomatic or had mild to moderate illness •One staff among those affected •Approximately two-thirds of cases have recovered.”



