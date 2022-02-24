You are here: HomeNews2022 02 24Article 1477037

Music of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Disclaimer

Source: Gospel2Me TV

Della Manuella collaborates with Ceccy Twum in a latest single 'Thank You'

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dela Manuella thank you Cover play videoDela Manuella thank you Cover

Fast-rising Ghanaian gospel artiste Dela Manuella has recently been a spotlight in the gospel music space.

After her collaboration with "Akesse Brempong" in the recent song "Gbogbo Kokoe," the vibrant artist is out with a new single featuring Ceccy Twum.

Inspired by God’s goodness, Dela Manuella communicates a message of gratitude to the body of Christ and therefore admonishes every believer to appreciate God for all His acts of kindness and goodness.

Watch the Video below:


Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment