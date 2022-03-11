Delete names of absentee MPs – Joe Wise orders clerk

General News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has directed the Clerk of Parliament to delete names of Members of Parliament who have smuggled their names onto the attendance sheets.



Some MPs have been accused of smuggling their names into the attendance sheets even when they do not show up for work.



On Thursday, March 11, the house was forced to abandon sitting when Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Murtala Mohammed raised the issue of lack of quorum when only 42 MPs were present.



But the records of proceedings of Thursday reflect 108 MPs were present.



The First Deputy Speaker who took offence with the development directed the clerk of Parliament to ensure names of MPs who were absent are deleted.



“Honourable Members, I take this matter seriously because on page ten my name is there as certifying the proceedings as it is. At the same time, item nine on page ten, I brought proceedings to a close at 12:30 pm because there were not sufficient numbers to form a quorum.



“When the record also shows that there are hundred and eighteen or so members present, how do we reconcile the two? The number as at the time proceedings were brought to close was forty-two excluding the person presiding,” the Deputy Speaker narrated.



He added that “I so direct that the records should reflect the true situation as at yesterday (Thursday).”