'Delete humiliating video' - Sex worker beaten by SHS driver in viral video appeals

General News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian media personality, Bridget Otoo has stated that she has established contact with the call girl who was seen in a viral video being beaten by her client.



According to her, the lady claims to be overwhelmed and wishes that the video is deleted from all platforms.



The call girl claims to be traumatized because she did not expect the video to go viral.



“Hello everyone, I have spoken to the woman (name withheld) in the viral video who had been beaten by the man with the government vehicle. She was overwhelmed by all that is going on and obviously hasn’t experienced anything like it,” she reported in a tweet.



Adding that “She’s traumatized and has one request; for the video to be deleted on all platforms. I have deleted the video from all my social media platforms, I hope you do same too. That’s all I can share for now”.



It could be remembered that a prostitute was captured in a video being molested by her client who refused to pay the amount they agreed on.



The young man is said to be the driver of the Headmaster of Cape Coast-based Aggrey Memorial.



