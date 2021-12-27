Delete Akufo-Addo's name from Ghana's history - Joseph Yammin

General News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Joseph Yammin says Akufo-Addo's name should not be part of history



He said the next generation should not learn from a leader like him



He called for his impeachment



Joseph Yammin, a National Organizer hopeful for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is calling for the deletion of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's name from the history books of the country.



According to him, this will prevent the next generation from knowing how as a President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo mismanaged the resources of the country.



Speaking in an interview with Osei Kwadwo on Ambassador TV on YouTube, Joseph Yammin stated, “President Akufo-Addo’s name must be deleted from the history of this country to prevent the next generation from knowing how someone called President Akufo-Addo came to mismanage the resources of the country."



He observed that, there have been numerous corrupt cases under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, therefore, he must be impeached.



"Imagine our grandchildren find out to know there was a President who became the most corrupt President of this country. During his time, he introduced PDS, signed Ameri Deal without reading the deal and others but Ghanaians failed to talk about it, they will realize this country supports corrupt leaders like President Akuffo Addo.”



He further indicated that, “a President who has been impeached elsewhere didn’t do what Nana Addo has done and allegations levelled against him without any probe from the government.



“If Ghana is a serious country, Nana Addo will never be the President of this country because even Serwaah Broni's allegations against him is a serious threat to the nation.



“If Serwaah Broni's allegations against President Akufo-Addo was not true, he would have ordered for a probe into the matter for him to be vindicated but since he has failed to do so, then it means Serwaah Broni told Ghanaians the truth of the matter,” Joseph Yammin stressed.



