Delegates spray cash on a poet serenading John Boadu

General News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Boadu contests for General Secretary position



NPP General Secretary race will be tight, Ben Ephson



All set for NPP national executives election:



A video has emerged showing John Boadu, being met by some party supporters with a lot of cheers.



While it is uncertain where and when the video was taken, a supporter of John Boadu appears to have gotten lucky as she was sprayed with hundreds of cedi notes while she was serenading him.



A video shared on social media shows a young lady dressed in Kente clothing praising Boadu for his achievements in the NPP.



As she was praising him, NPP folks, probably including the General Secretary, started spreading a lot of cash on her.



“… the honourable John Boadu, the wise man. You are good at your job. May the Almighty God bless you; may He take care of you, help and support you. Today, we are saying that we are going to retain you in your position, so that ‘Break the Eight’ will become a reality,” the young poet said in Twi.



Watch the video below:







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







IB/BOG