'Delay is not denial' - Ghanaian lady called to bar after pursuing law for 11 years says

General News of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian lady becomes a lawyer after many years of failed attempts



I forgive those who hooted, and shamed me, Ghanaian lady speaks



Lady shares emotional message after being called to the bar



A Ghanaian lady identified as Edialeda Jones could not hold back her joy after being called to the bar after 11 years of pursuing law.



Edialeda Jones in a Facebook post said she could not believe it until she was being called “Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana."



She said she was hooted at, shamed, and broken.



She, however, added that she has forgiven all those who "insulted and laughed at my predicament and hustle".



She ended her post by affirming the saying that “delay is never denial”.



“11 years since I started pursuing Law. 6 years in Ghana School of law. Hooted at, shamed, and broken, I still couldn't believe it and till now, the reality of being called "Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana" feels like a dream.



“If you are looking for grace and strength personified, this woman right here is. I have forgiven all who insulted and laughed at my predicament and hustle. It is true that delay is never denial. God has done it,” she posted on Facebook.



See her post below:











NYA/BOG