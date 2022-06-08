Delay in the passage of LGBTQI bill proving critics right - NDC MP

General News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

One of the MPs sponsoring the passage of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Value Bill has expressed worry over the “delay” in the passage of the Bill.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Member of Parliament for Ho West, Emmanuel Bedzrah, said the undue delay is giving Ghanaians an indication that the House was not prepared to pass the bill.



“We brought the bill to this house last year, and we are yet to hear anything about it. There has not been any mention of the bill since we resumed, we are well aware that the standing orders clearly state that a bill in the committee should not go beyond three months.



“We are greatly concerned and want to know when the second reading of the bill will be taken in order for us to move to the consideration stage.”



The members of Parliament that presented the bill are, Sam George, Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South), Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).



The bill is currently at the committee level in Parliament, where public hearings are being held by legislators.



The Eighteen-Member Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament on Thursday, November 11, 2021, held its first public hearing on a Private Members’ Bill that would make it illegal to be gay or to advocate for gay rights.



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 which was introduced to the House in July 2021 underwent its First Reading by Parliament on Monday 2nd August 2021.



The proposed legislation which aims to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values seeks to restrict LGBTQ+ communities and any activities related to them.



The Bill further seeks to provide for the protection of and support for children, persons who are victims or accused of LBBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities, and other persons and related matters while people advocating the rights of these sexual minorities will also be penalized.



Proponents of the Bill want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be criminalized in the country saying it is a world-class piece of legislation that should be reference material for other Parliaments seeking to pass similar legislation.



The memorandum accompanying the Bill said the object of the Bill is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values, proscribe LGBTQ+ and related activities, propaganda of, advocacy for, or promotion of LGBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities.