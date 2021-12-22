Delay in establishment of OSP board unacceptable, wake up - Baako tells Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr, has described as unacceptable, delay in inaugurating the board for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).



"I’m unable to admit that a five-month delay relative to inaugurating a board for that office is acceptable. I’m not going to accept it,” he said.



The renowned Journalist further criticized the ruling government for not resourcing the OSP even after the "Martin Amidu saga".



Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng addressing a gathering at an event to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day in Accra, disclosed that though he has taken steps to operationalize his office, there is a need for the government to provide the needed resources.



According to him, “upon my assumption of office on 5 August 2021 as the second Special Prosecutor of the Republic, I noticed that the OSP had not been operationalized and it was without its own staff and necessary resources. The fight against corruption had, in effect, been thrown in reverse for three (3) years...I look forward to the provision of adequate funding and the necessary material resources as stipulated in Articles 6 and 36 of the Convention to carry out this most challenging and solemn mandate. I cannot help but state that without adequate funding and the provision of the necessary material resources, the good intentions of my staff and I would remain just good intentions with nothing concrete to show for it.”



Kweku Baako, taken aback by the current development, asked President and his administration to "wake up" and prove their commitment to fight corruption.



" . . the ruling government shouldn't have allowed the current SP to even ask for resources for his office. The president and government must wake up and resource the Special Prosecutor. After the Martin Amidu saga which was an anti-climax, we ought not to repeat the same scenario and I’m not here to allocate blame but as for the president, he has the ultimate responsibility to ensure that, that creature of law, the office of the Special Prosecutor works and works effectively. At this stage, only a few of the personnel are being effective. Even salaries structure, there is a challenge there,” he bemoaned while speaking on Joy Newsfile programme.