Delay in construction of Pwalugu Multipurpose dam due to lack of funds - Dr Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said the construction of the Pwalugu Multipurpose dam project has been delayed due to financial challenges.



According to him, despite these challenges, the government is committed to finding funds to ensure the project is completed.



“Even though the project is facing financial challenges, we are determined to find the resources to complete the construction of the dam.”



Dr Bawumia revealed this on Wednesday, November 2, at the launch of the Northern Development Authority’s five-year strategic plan in Tamale.



In 2019, President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for constructing the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam and Irrigation Project.



The dam when completed, will consist of a hydro-solar system, the hydro system will generate 60mhz of power and the solar plan adding 50mhz of power to the national grid.



The dam will also serve as an irrigation system covering a whooping 25,000 hectares which is the largest in the country.



The project cost was $993m and entirely sponsored by the government which is expected to create jobs for over 2,000 Ghanaians.



However, after almost two years the project is yet to be completed as government reveals it is due to lack of funds.



