Delay in appointment of MMDCEs creating confusion at grassroots - Boakye Agyarko to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is yet to announce the list of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and this is causing a lot of confusion in various assemblies according to a former Energy Minister, Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko.



In January, President Akufo-Addo directed all MMDCEs to remain at post until new ones are appointed.



According to the communiqué signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare, “you (MMDCEs) are to take note of the provision of section 14 (5) of the Presidential (Transition) Act (2012) which states that you shall not take a decision involving a policy issue”



Subsequently, over 1,000 persons applied for the MMDCE position and have already been vetted.



However, the final list is yet to come out.



Some political pundits believe the delay by the President is hampering development in the various municipalities.



However, the presidency disagrees.



In a one-on-one interview on Peace FM's 'The Platform' programme on Thursday, Boakye Agyarko said party folks in the grassroots are not happy.



"Those in the grassroots have a lot of issues and they're complaining a lot; not that they're ungrateful but they're unhappy with certain things. People fought for the party and they feel disappointed, because what they hoped for, they've not had it and so there are a lot of complaints; I've been in the trenches with them for long and they're talking a lot. We need to listen to them for calm to be restored in the party. If this is not done it will affect us . . . " he indicated.



According to him, "I've gone around and the issues are many; that includes the appointment of MMDCEs. The delay is creating confusion . . . it has disrupted the way party members know how to operate. The current MMDCEs are only caretakers; hence there are certain decisions they can't make . . . but my party right or wrong I stand by you".







