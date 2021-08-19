Delay in appointing MMDCEs affecting assemblies progress – NGO

Politics of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: GNA

Salifu Issifu Kanton, the Executive Director of Community Development Alliance (CDA), says the delay in appointing Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) is adversely affecting the activities of the assemblies.



He said Assemblies development activities and projects at the communities were at a standstill due to the lack of properly constituted Assemblies.



Mr. Kanton, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa, noted that Ghana’s local governance system put the MMDCEs at the centre of all assembly activities.



“It is a bit sad that it is taking a rather long time for the local government structures to be properly constituted,” he stated.



He explained that currently, the assemblies were virtually idling due to the non-availability of resources to work, coupled with the non-release of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) because there were no properly constituted MMDCEs.



“Currently in the Upper West Region, most of the assemblies are supposed to be developing their Medium Term Development Plans. I am aware some of them are not engaging communities to find out their priority needs to be incorporated in the plans."



Mr. Kanton, therefore, appealed to the President to appoint the MMDCEs as soon as possible to enable the various assemblies to work.