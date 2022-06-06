Dela Coffie turns himself in to Special Prosecutor

General News of Monday, 6 June 2022

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist, Dela Coffie, has turned himself in to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



This follows an earlier directive from the Special Prosecutor's Office. In a statement dated June 3, 2022, the Office of the Special Prosecutor declared the National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist wanted for “corruption and corruption-related offences and forgery of official document.”



In a follow-up statement, the Special Prosecutor said that Dela Coffie turned himself in the company of his lawyer.



“The underlisted person, who was placed on the List of Wanted Persons by the Office of the Special Prosecutor on 3 June 2022, turned himself in at the offices of the Office of the Special Prosecutor at 6 Haile Selassie Street, South Ridge, Accra on 6 June 2022 at 12:50 p.m. in the company of his lawyer,” portions of the statement issued by the OSP read.



Background:



The Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng said in a statement released on Friday that his office has secured “a warrant of arrest” for Dela Coffie.



This was contained in an official notice from the Office of the Special Prosecutor, dated June 3, 2022.



Reacting to this, Dela Coffie said it was reckless for the Special Prosecutor to issue an arrest warrant without any recourse to him.



According to him, he will make himself available for any queries of law enforcement as he has nothing to hide.



…Preliminarily, I want to state that I am available right here in Ghana and will submit myself to any queries of law enforcement agencies as I have nothing to hide. As regards context, my understanding is that the Special Prosecutor is linking me to a petitioner, who has lodged a petition before his office against former Minister Atta Akyea,” he said in a statement released.



