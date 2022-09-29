Defilement suspect allegedly assaults family of victim for reporting to police

Regional News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Northern Region



A man suspected to have defiled a 12-year-old girl at Choggu in the Sagnarigu Municipality has allegedly organized thugs to attack the family of the victim for reporting the matter to the police and the chief of the community.



The accused, Abass Mustapha, a middle-aged man who is said to be married with three children allegedly dragged the victim whose name has been withheld, into his veranda and forcefully had sex with her.



Two medical reports have confirmed there was indeed penetration, the family has said.



After reporting the case to the police and the chief of the area, Abass Mustapha, allegedly organized some thugs to attack the victim’s family, beat up people and vandalized their properties.



The chief of the area and the police are said to be under pressure to shield the suspect after he was arrested and granted bail.



The suspect is a former Assemblyman Aspirant for the area and is said to be a respected person in the community.



Now, the victim’s family lives in fear as a result of the recent attack on them.



Alhassan Mohammed Awal, Executive Director of Norsaac, a gender-based Non-Governmental Organization based in Tamale expressed disappointment at how some prominent persons in the community are pursuing the matter.



He told GhanaWeb his organization is offering the victim and her family all the support to ensure she finds just.



He said the victim has been relocated to ensure her safety while accessing her and her family for further information to aid investigation.



Mr. Awal was worried powerful and influential people in the community are doing everything possible to ensure the accused evaded the full rigours of the law.



He encouraged traditional and religious leaders, politicians, and opinion leaders to avoid meddling in rape and defilement cases to ensure the rising number of rape and defilement cases reduced in the region.



The Executive Director of Norsaac said the rising incidence of rape and defilement in the Greater Tamale Metropolitan area was largely due to the continuous shielding of rapists, hence the need for community leaders to always allow the law to take its course.



He said at least one defilement or rape case is reported to his organization every week, a situation he said was disturbing and needed collective efforts to reduce the canker.



Efforts to reach the suspect have not been successful, however, the brother of the accused who identified himself only as Shaibu denied all the allegations levelled against the victim.



He claimed the attack on the victim's family was only a reprisal attack after the girl's family allegedly attacked them first.