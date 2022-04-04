Deficient educational system bars people self-discovery - Way Network leader

Regional News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: DC KWAME KWAKYE

The leader of Way Network in Ghana, Frederick Mensah, has posited that any educational system that is unable to help one discover his true identity is Deficient.



He averred that being able to discover yourself is part of our spiritual life and that helps one to navigate through the labyrinth of life with ease. "You know what to do and not do and such teachings could have helped to reduce unemployment and hopelessness in our system".



Spirituality in his view is connected to one being alive going about his daily activities.



"There is nothing on earth that isn't connected to spirituality and we are at the center of all that is happening on earth. Everything about life is important because you're alive."



He contended that, "When you're alive all things matters but, when you're not alive nothing really matters to you. Everything starts with us and ends with us."



He questioned that, if one wants to develop spiritually or understand spirituality, who is the person trying to develop?



"You're trying to develop the 'YOU'. If the 'YOU' i.e. self realization is missing then everything you do is useless. That is the problem we are facing as a people."



The Way Networks leader shared that, "Humanity is chasing all type of knowledge except the of knowledge of the SELF. Humanity is busy going to the moon, space, and investigating the depth of the sea, but humanity has failed to look for information concerning ourselves. Our educational structure as a people do not provide us adequate knowledge of who we are, the constitution of our persona."



"We are educated to have knowledge of all other things but ignorant of who we are. That is the problem of humanity". In his view, the primary objective of education is to teach people to discover who they are and the purpose of their existence. Any educational establishment that can not achieve this objective has failed humanity.



"If we can harness the knowledge of who we are, everything will take care of itself. Because we have to live the life from within and not without".



Mr. Frederick Mensah made these observations on GBC Radio Central's "About Life" show when speaking to DC Kwame Kwakye on Sunday, 3rd April, 2022.



Expounding further, he revealed that all those who have achieved greater things have secrets which are normally not known. "The secret of great men are not made public but, it is their glorious achievements which is meant for public consumption".



That secret according to him starts with knowing who you are. It's a problem that is bedeviling people across the world over and especially in Africa.



"To be truthful before God, if people are able to discover their true identity and purpose in life, man hasn't got a problem," he ended.