Defenders of 'all die be die' now criticizing 'do-or-die' - Ato Forson

General News of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Deputy Minister of Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, has waded into the recent proclamation by former president John Dramani Mahama, that the 2024 election will be strictly monitored per available electoral laws.



His use of the term 'do-or-die' whiles speaking on a local radio station on his 'Thank You' tour of the Bono region has, however, generated a lot of backlash from the governing New Patriotic Party.



Reacting to the backlash, Ato Forson posted a tweet on September 9 which read: "Those that defended “all die be die” not long ago are now criticising “do or die” Interesting!"



His message is accompanied by a screenshot from "theidioms.com" spelling out different meanings of the term "do-or-die."



