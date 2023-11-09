Defenders of NPP's mess can defend the devil before God – NDC communicator

Politics of Thursday, 9 November 2023

The organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Akim Oda Constituency in the Eastern Region, Mr. Newton Fiagbenu, said that anyone in Ghana who can defend the New Patriotic Party (NPP), headed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia, can defend Satan before God in Heaven.



He said any individual who can defend this corrupt government can really mount a defence for the devil, so God will forgive him.



He argued that no amount of political propaganda and lies can change the fact that the country is in a serious economic mess and Ghanaians are struggling.



He said, “If I were an NPP communicator, I would never come out to speak for the government again until the party went to the”.



He also claimed that some members of the NPP are unable to go to church because of the shame this government has brought on them and the party.



”Any man born of a woman who has breath and the ability to defend this government is capable of defending the devil. The country is in an economic mess. The heat that the incompetent Nana Addo has brought on us is more fierce than hellfire. We have 13 more months to experience the mess caused by this government. Any NPP member who will tell Ghanaians that things are better is capable of being a lawyer for the devil or Lucifer.”



He went on to state that the NPP is bound to go into opposition because the president, his vice president, and the appointees are a mess.



He lamented that several businesses have collapsed, leaving a vast majority of the youth unemployed.



To him, the claim by the NPP that it had the men was a farce and that what it had were street boys who knew nothing about governance.