Defend govt when it comes under attack – Owusu Bempah to govt CEO’s

Politics of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ernest Owusu Agyeman has charged government appointed Chief Executive Officers to defend the party when it comes under attack.



According to him, there are some appointed CEOs who are just comfortable in their positions and care very little about the public image of the government that made it possible for them to have a job.





Commenting on the worrying situation in a statement, the Deputy Spokesperson of the NPP, warned: “Well, if you’re a CEO and think it is not your job to defend the government when it comes under attack, think again.”



He stressed: “In fact, it is the job and responsibility of every appointee to look after the goose that lays the golden egg, and I’m sure President Akufo-Addo is closely monitoring and watching all CEOs of parastatal institutions who simply don’t want to dirty their hands for the good of the government that they’re part of.”



Ernest Owusu Bempah recounted that the tragedy of Julius Caesar, otherwise referred to as the “Ides of March” was foretold in the Shakespearean era and despite the soothsayer’s two attempts to warn Caeser, he didn’t pay attention to the warnings.