‘Defeat is painful, let’s stop making fun of John Boadu’ – Kate Gyamfua

Politics of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kate Gyamfua, has called for a truce in the wake of recent public mockery in the media space meted out to the immediate past General Secretary, John Boadu.



According to the reelected women’s organizer, defeat is painful therefore teasing the former General Secretary does not augur well.



Her call comes after Mr Boadu lost his General Secretary seat to Justin Kodua Frimpong at the just-ended National Delegates Conference held in Accra, Saturday, 16th July 2022.



He accumulated 2,524 votes representing 45.6% against the elected Mr Kodua who had 2,837 votes representing 51.34%.



The development has since generated some commentaries from social media users both within and outside the NPP which sought to mock the defeated General Secretary.



However, Madam Kate Gyamfua speaking on the Anopa Bↄfoↄ morning show, Monday, July 18, 2022, hosted by Kofi Adoma Nwanwani believes the practice should cease.



She noted that although change has already taken its course, John Boadu’s contribution to the party cannot be undermined because he served the party well on all fronts with commitments.



“I see it that, with regards to the General Secretary position, he has done a lot by leading us [NPP] to win power for two terms as General Secretary.



“So what I want to tell the youth is that I'm pleading with them because losing is very painful so if he lost and they are making fun of him, then it doesn’t augur well because John Boadu is someone who has helped the party with hard work,” she said in Twi.



She added that it was the delegates’ choice made through exercising their franchise, hence, sober reflection, unifying, and cool heads are required instead of trading insults and making insinuations.



Madam Kate Gyamfua further urged the General Secretary elect, Justin Kodua Frimpong, and the leadership of the party to ensure their supporters are called to order to end the ongoing mockery



According to her, the ruling government needs togetherness and inclusiveness in the party’s quest to break the eight-year jinx.