Deeper Life Church reaches out to brilliant but financially challenged JHS students

Regional News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The National Overseer of the Deeper Life Ministry, Ghana, Pastor Edward Kwaku Duodu has observed that many families in Ghana still have challenges in accessing education at the basic level.



He stated that the situation has compelled many academically promising but needy children including orphans not to progress beyond the basic school level thereby limiting “their future livelihood opportunities and aspirations.”



Pastor Duodu made the remarks when an NGO, Deeper Life Aid (DLAid) presented educational materials in Wa to 10 brilliant but financially challenged students selected from some Communities in the Upper West Region.



GBC’s Emmanuel Mensah-Abludo in this report says that the package included Mathematics, English, Integrated Science and Social Studies textbooks, note and exercise books, mathematical sets as well as bags.



Pastor E. K. Duodu indicated that the Church has a vital role to play in the holistic education of the younger generation of the country.



He emphasized that though a lot has been done, much more needed to be done to create opportunities for children of the vulnerable class to realise their full potential in their educational pursuit.



Pastor Duodu condemned what he described as the lopsided Education that is being given to which affects their character formation leading to the breeding of intellectual criminals.



He noted: “The lopsided training and education of the younger generation of every country, not only Ghana because the emphasis is only on addressing the educational need and we leave out the spiritual and it has affected every nation that emphasizes the mental development to the detriment of the soul and spirit.



"When the emphasis is wrongly placed, it often leads to the production of manpower without the fear of God with the resulting syndrome of literate but corrupt leaders and managers of economies of nations.”



The Executive Director of Deeper of Deeper Life Aid (DLAid), Bernard Kpare entreated parents to always remind their children to be studious so that the goals they have set for themselves could be achieved.



The Upper West Regional Overseer of Deeper Life Church, Pastor Emmanuel Baganiah observed that the Free Senior High School has offered an opportunity for the needy to access education without hassle.



The welfare package from DLAid to those in Junior High School is the Church’s modest support at the lower level [JHS] to complement that of the government.



Pastor Baganiah indicated that the intervention is an auspicious effort to promote the development of the country.



Miss Gifty Kulah on behalf of her fellow students thanked the benefactors for reaching out to them and promised that they will be serious in their academic work to justify the support.