Deep thinking correlates with spirituality – Pastor

Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Rev. Joshua Marrion Addae-Williams, Head Pastor-Worldwide Worship Centre has discussed what spiritual discipline means in the corporate world.



According to him, spiritual things are for deep thinkers and anyone who is not a deep thinker will never understand anything regarding spirituality.



He told Paul Anomah Kordieh on e.tv Ghana’s Christian Connect that, “You cannot be a deep thinker without being someone who is not disciplined. So, to be a deep thinker you must be disciplined and if you are a deep thinker then you easily understand what it takes to be spiritual.”



He emphasised that spiritual discipline is not derived out of a resolution, but is a command from God and commands are supposed to be adhered to whether ready, prepared, willing or not.



“God is the supreme being and is in charge of all things, he demands that every individual, cooperate organization and everything he created must endeavour to harness that spiritual discipline for their spiritual growth to maximize their potential in whatever field that God destined them to function in,” he explained.